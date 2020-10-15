Go to Contents
07:06 October 15, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- It's a nursing home again, S. Korea yet to break pattern of cluster infections in community (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Throwing cast net to catch sick chicken,' biz community criticizes revision of 3 economic laws (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Money delivered to ex-FSS exec,' prosecution conducts search and seizure operation after 3 months (Donga llbo)
-- Routinization of innovation, try to become 'Phono Sapiens' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Policy needed to prevent consumer damage in big-tech finance (Segye Times)
-- Economy chief hit twice by boomerang of home leasing law (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Yoon Seok-ho said he will try to solve situation through his wife at Cheong Wa Dae' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 18 hours, walking 27,000 steps, 430 parcels; long and heavy day (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Corona Shylock' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- CJ, Naver to join hands to make Korean version of Amazon (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Optimus Mystery: 400 bln won disappears in 3 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Euisun Chung leads Hyundai Motor Group (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Chung Euisun officially takes helm of Hyundai Motor Group (Korea Herald)
-- Suga follows in footstep of Abe over historical issues (Korea Times)
(END)

