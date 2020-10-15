(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 15)

It is inappropriate for him to ask the Korean government to nullify the Supreme Court's ruling ordering Japanese firms to pay compensation to surviving South Korean victims of forced labor during the 1910-45 Japanese occupation of Korea. It is a reckless demand to coerce Seoul to break the principle of the separation of the three branches of government: the executive, the legislative and the judiciary. We cast doubt on Suga's ulterior motives in coming up with such a demand that Seoul cannot accept at all. Japan deserves criticism for attempting to use the summit as leverage.