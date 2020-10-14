(EDITORIAL from JoongAng Daily on Oct. 14)

In reaction, the U.S. Department of State issued a statement rebutting the ambassador's comment. Such an immediate response from Washington reflects its conclusion that he went too far. Off-track remarks are nothing new for Ambassador Lee. In June, he stated he was proud that South Korea has become a country that can choose an ally on its own — instead of being forced to take sides. At that time, the State Department sarcastically commented that South Korea already took a side when it accepted democracy after departing with authoritarian rule decades ago. Why does the ambassador continue making one provocative comment after another?