Wednesday's weather forecast

09:03 October 14, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/11 Cloudy 10

Incheon 15/11 Cloudy 10

Suwon 17/10 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 18/11 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 19/10 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 17/08 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 18/12 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 19/10 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 20/11 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 21/10 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/14 Cloudy 10

(END)

