S. Korea to hold population census this week amid pandemic

11:00 October 14, 2020

SEJONG, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold a national census this week, the statistics agency said Wednesday, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Statistics Korea asked people to use mobile phones, fixed-line telephones and computers to register their personal, family and other information in a move to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The agency said about 27,000 census workers will carry out door-to-door visits from Nov. 1 to Nov. 18 for those who fail to respond to the non-contact survey from Oct. 15 to 31.

South Korea's total population inched up last year, but elderly people continued to outnumber children due to a rapid aging trend and a record low birthrate, according to an annual survey of Statistics Korea.

A total of 51.78 million people lived in South Korea as of Nov. 1, 2019, up 0.3 percent, or 150,000, from a year earlier.

Statistics Korea started to hold an annual population survey based on national resident registration records in 2016, with the conventional person-to-person survey to be conducted every five years.

People wearing face masks walk at Seoul National University Hospital on Oct. 13, 2020, as the government began the same day to require people to wear masks on public transportation and at medical facilities and rallies as an infection prevention measure against the novel coronavirus. Violators can be fined starting in November after a monthlong grace period. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

