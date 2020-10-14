Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea #missile

N.K. appoints new Strategic Force commander overseeing missiles

11:35 October 14, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media has confirmed the replacement of the commander of the country's Strategic Force in charge of missile units and the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Korean Central TV Broadcasting Station introduced Kim Jong-gil, a three-star general, as the Strategic Force commander while airing video clips of a military parade that the North held Saturday to mark the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.

Kim Jong-gil was promoted to a three-star colonel general at an extended Central Military Commission meeting in May, after being promoted to a major general in 2015. He appears to have replaced Gen. Kim Rak-gyom.

The Strategic Force was established in 2014 by expanding the Strategic Rocket Forces.

It was also in charge of the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) unveiled at Saturday's military parade.

Four-star Gen. Pang Doo-seob appears to have been promoted to the first vice chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, which is considered No. 4 within the North's military.

North Korean three-star Gen. Kim Jong-gil, in this image captured from the North's Korean Central TV Broadcasting Station on Oct. 14, 2020, leads a march by the strategic forces at the military parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party on Oct. 10. He appears to have been promoted as the new commander of the strategic force, which is in charge of the country's missile development. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK