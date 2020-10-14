Go to Contents
Navy sailor on vacation tests positive for coronavirus

11:00 October 14, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- A Navy sailor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after coming into contact with another virus patient while on vacation, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The sailor stationed on the southern island of Jeju was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 the previous day while spending his vacation in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul, according to the ministry.

The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 155.

On Monday, the military lifted a vacation ban for enlisted services members after the government eased social distancing guidelines on the new coronavirus.

South Korea reported 84 additional virus cases on Wednesday, raising the total caseload to 24,889.

People wearing face masks walk at Seoul National University Hospital on Oct. 13, 2020, as the government began the same day to require people to wear masks on public transportation and at medical facilities and rallies as an infection prevention measure against the novel coronavirus. Violators can be fined starting in November after a monthlong grace period. (Yonhap)

