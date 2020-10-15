Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

N. Korean leader visits typhoon recovery area in South Hamgyong Province

06:36 October 15, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a typhoon-hit region in the country's eastern province and urged officials to make redoubled recovery efforts, state media reported Thursday.

Kim visited the country's eastern area, including Sinpo City and Hongwon County in South Hamgyong Province to inspect recovery efforts and encourage division members, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea's eastern province was one of the country's most damaged areas hit by back-to-back typhoons in recent months.

Earlier, Kim also visited a typhoon-hit mining town in South Hamgyong Province and reviewed recovery efforts.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK