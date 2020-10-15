N. Korean leader visits typhoon recovery area in South Hamgyong Province
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a typhoon-hit region in the country's eastern province and urged officials to make redoubled recovery efforts, state media reported Thursday.
Kim visited the country's eastern area, including Sinpo City and Hongwon County in South Hamgyong Province to inspect recovery efforts and encourage division members, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korea's eastern province was one of the country's most damaged areas hit by back-to-back typhoons in recent months.
Earlier, Kim also visited a typhoon-hit mining town in South Hamgyong Province and reviewed recovery efforts.
