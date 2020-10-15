Go to Contents
Thursday's weather forecast

09:10 October 15, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/06 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 18/07 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 19/06 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 18/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 18/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/07 Sunny 20

Gwangju 20/09 Sunny 20

Jeju 19/14 Cloudy 30

Daegu 20/07 Sunny 20

Busan 22/13 Sunny 20

(END)

