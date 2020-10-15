Thursday's weather forecast
09:10 October 15, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/06 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 18/07 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 19/06 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 18/03 Sunny 0
Gangneung 18/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/07 Sunny 20
Gwangju 20/09 Sunny 20
Jeju 19/14 Cloudy 30
Daegu 20/07 Sunny 20
Busan 22/13 Sunny 20
(END)