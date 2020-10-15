Go to Contents
Air Force vows to boost missile defense capabilities

11:26 October 15, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Air Force vowed Thursday to boost missile defense capabilities, days after North Korea unveiled a massive new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and other weapons during a military parade.

In a parliamentary audit report, the Air Force also said it will set up new units for surveillance operations and strengthen its capabilities to strike enemies' nuclear and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) program.

"In response to nuclear and WMD threats, we will firm up strategic strike and missile defense capabilities," the report said. "We will enhance our independent surveillance, reconnaissance capabilities around the Korean Peninsula in preparation for the transition of the wartime operational control."

On Saturday, North Korea held a massive military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party during which it unveiled a new ICBM and a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), along with other weapons.

Shown in this image captured from the Korean Central Television footage on Oct. 10, 2020, is North Korea's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which was displayed during a military parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

