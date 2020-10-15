Volkswagen Korea to expand lineup to regain market share after scandal
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Volkswagen Korea will expand its product lineup by 2021 to boost sales and regain consumer confidence in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, a company executive said Thursday.
Volkswagen Korea launched the all-new Jetta compact sedan in the Korean market earlier in the day to woo customers who want imported but affordable models.
The German carmaker plans to add the face-lifted Passat GT sedan in December, the T-ROC compact sport utility vehicle in February 2021 and the all-new Golf in late 2021, in addition to existing models -- the Arteon sedan, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg SUV -- Volkswagen Korea Executive Director Stefan Krapp said.
"In 2021, it's the first time that Volkswagen will be again equipped with a full lineup in the Korean market. Our clear intention is to democratize the import car market, meaning making import cars available for all Korean customers, not positioning them as premium, non-reachable products but making them accessible," he said in a press event.
To regain a share in the Korean market, Volkswagen also plans to introduce the ID.4 all-electric SUV model in 2022 in line with the Volkswagen Group's strategy of going green by 2025.
In 2022, the company aims to bring the flagship Teramont SUV to the Korean market to absorb rising demand for recreational vehicles.
The same rule of bringing cars available for general customers also applies when it comes to pure electric cars, Krapp said.
On Volkswagen's electrification strategy, Krapp said, "It's not the cars for millionaires but cars for millions. When you bring the electric cars to the Korean market, we also want to make sure that this car is affordable and can be bought by all Korean customers."
Audi Volkswagen Korea has struggled with weak sales in recent years due to the impact of the "diesel gate" emissions cheating scandal that began in September 2015 when the United States found the German carmaker cheated local diesel emissions tests.
In July 2016, the group "voluntarily" stopped selling its vehicles here as the Seoul government announced it would ban the sale of all Audi and Volkswagen cars and impose heavy fines for emissions cheating.
Audi Volkswagen Korea has four brands -- Audi, Volkswagen, Lamborghini and Bentley -- and resumed sales in Korea in early 2018 after suspending normal operations in 2016 following the emissions scandal.
In January this year, however, the group again suspended sales due to its "internal approval process" for relaunching its vehicles in Korea, resuming operations in mid-May.
"We are not hiding anything anymore. We play with open books. Our communication process takes longer than others as we really look into details to make sure nothing goes wrong. This is why it takes a bit longer, but this also helps to gain back the consumer confidence from consumers," the executive said.
Volkswagen Korea's sales plunged 45 percent to 8,510 vehicles in 2019 from 15,390 units a year earlier. But its sales appear to be improving this year helped by new models, according to data from the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).
In the January-September period, sales more than tripled to 10,276 autos from 3,080 units in the same period of last year, KAIDA data showed.
Volkswagen South Korea is one of the leading countries in the global automotive sector and is a strategic market for the Audi and Volkswagen brands.
