Navy vows to bolster defense posture near western inter-Korean sea border
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Navy vowed Thursday to strengthen surveillance near the western inter-Korean sea border to better counter possible provocations by North Korea amid lingering tensions following the North's brutal killing of a South Korean official near the area.
On Sept. 22, the 47-year-old fisheries official was fatally shot by the North's military while adrift in the North Korean side of the Yellow Sea, according to the military here. He went missing the previous day while on duty near the western border island of Yeonpyeong.
While the South Korean military carried out operations in waters south of the sea border, known as the Northern Limit Line (NLL), to search for the official's body, the North accused the South of intruding into its waters.
Pyongyang has long disputed the NLL and claims that a different line further south should be the boundary.
"In preparation for possible intrusions into the Northern Limit Line by North Korean patrol boats and fishing boats and other provocative moves, we will heighten a surveillance posture and better maintain a readiness posture," the Navy said in a report submitted to the National Assembly for the parliamentary audit.
"We will deploy advanced systems superior to North Korean assets and will operate them in a flexible manner," it noted.
The Navy also pledged to maintain a tight posture to better monitor and detect North Korea's missile launches.
