USFK soldier under investigation over rape allegation
IKSAN, South Korea, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Police in the southwestern city of Iksan said Thursday they are investigating allegations that an American soldier raped a local woman in her twenties.
The 21-year-old soldier at a U.S. Forces Korea base in nearby Gunsan has been booked for allegedly raping the woman at her home in Iksan on Sept. 27, according to Iksan Police Station.
The two met through a mobile chat app and had drinks at a bar before the alleged incident, police said.
The probe began after she filed a complaint against the soldier.
"We are in the process of clarifying the facts," a police officer said, declining to elaborate as the investigation is ongoing.
