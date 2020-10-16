Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Study proving toxicity of humidifier disinfectants published in int'l journal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Multiple 'signs of crisis' over S. Korea-U.S. alliance (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. removes maintaining 'current force level of USFK' from joint statement with S. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Ex-presidential official receives 500 mln won from Optimus chief, secures its shares with borrowed name (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Friction widens in S. Korea-U.S. alliance over wartime OPCON transition (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea sent warning message on day late S. Korean official went missing (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Suh Hoon runs over to Washington as S. Korea, U.S. in discord, N. Korea-U.S. talks in deadlock (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Extreme labor' of loading, unloading boxes for 10 hours with no second to straighten the back (Hankyoreh)
-- State auditor chief says he faced 'unprecedented resistance' as results over nuclear reactor closure set to be unveiled (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. undersecretary urges S. Korea to join 'digital alliance' excluding China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Chaos over 'jeonse' that started in Seoul spreads nationwide (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Allies feel friction at defense talks (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul, Washington differ over OPCON transfer, defense costs (Korea Herald)
-- Allies differ over OPCON transfer, defense cost-sharing (Korea Times)
