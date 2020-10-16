(EDITORIAL from JoongAng Daily on Oct. 16)

The annual South Korea-U.S. Consultative Meeting (SCM) on Wednesday explicitly showed schisms in the alliance. After Defense Minister Suh Wook stressed the need to meet the requirements for the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) as early as possible, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said it will take time. Esper demanded South Korea increase its share of defense spending apparently in return for maintaining the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK). In a joint statement issued after the meeting at the Pentagon, the phrase "maintaining the USFK at the current level" has disappeared. A scheduled joint press conference was also cancelled.