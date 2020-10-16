Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:03 October 16, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/10 Sunny 30

Incheon 17/11 Sunny 60

Suwon 18/09 Sunny 30

Cheongju 18/09 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 19/08 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 16/06 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 19/10 Sunny 20

Jeonju 20/09 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 19/10 Sunny 20

Jeju 20/16 Sunny 60

Daegu 19/10 Cloudy 30

Busan 20/14 Cloudy 30

(END)

