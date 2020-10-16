Go to Contents
Upcoming album by Seventeen exceeds 1 mln in presales

10:19 October 16, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The upcoming special album by K-pop boy band Seventeen has scored more than 1 million preorders ahead of its release next week, the group's management agency said Friday.

"Presales of 'Semicolon' topped 1.1 million as of Friday," Pledis Entertainment said. "It is expected to become its second million-seller album, following the previous 'Heng:garae.'"

The 13-member band will release its new special album "Semicolon" on Monday, along with the music video of its title track, "HOME;RUN."

Sales of its seventh EP, "Heng:garae," released in June, posted 1.09 million copies in its first week of release, earning the title of "million seller." Its preorders came to 1.06 million.

If the first-week sales of "Semicolon" match the current presale record, Seventeen will have two albums selling more than 1 million units in a single year, dubbed "double million sellers."

The promotional image of K-pop boy band Seventeen's upcoming special album "Semicolon" by Pledis Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

