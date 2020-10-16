Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Oct. 11 -- S. Korea's presidential office says inter-Korean accords should be honored after N. Korean leader's speech at military parade
12 -- Unification ministry welcomes N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un's expression of hopes for improved inter-Korean relations
14 -- N. Korean media reports leader Kim's visit to a typhoon-hit mine town in eastern region
-- U.S. military chief vows to provide 'extended deterrence' to S. Korea
15 -- Pompeo says U.S. diplomacy toward N. Korea 'successful'
-- U.S. NSC says S. Korea-U.S. alliance 'vital' to peace and stability in Asia
(END)