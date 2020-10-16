Go to Contents
EXO's Chen to join military this month

17:05 October 16, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Chen, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, will join the military later this month to fulfill his mandatory military service, his agency said Friday.

The 28-year-old, whose legal name is Kim Jong-dae, is set to enlist on Oct. 26, according to SM Entertainment. The agency did not elaborate further on the venue and schedule of the enlistment.

"I will fulfill my duty with a fit mind and body so that I can come back and say hello as a more mature person," he said in a handwritten note posted on the fan community Lysn.

Chen released his new single "Hello" on Thursday.

He became the father of a daughter in April following a surprise marriage announcement in January.

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows EXO member Chen. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This promotional image was provided by SM Entertainment in line with EXO member Chen's release of the single "Hello" on Oct. 15, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

