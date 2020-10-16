Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
Mandatory masks, no meals together: plans unveiled for safe environment for university entrance exam
SEOUL -- Students without face masks won't be allowed to enter a testing site for the national university entrance exam slated for December, the education ministry said Friday, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the test.
The Ministry of Education unveiled detailed guidelines to safely hold the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the country's biggest academic event of the year.
-----------------
Moon requests support for S. Korea's WTO chief bid in meeting with foreign envoys
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in sought support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid to become the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) as he received credentials from six new top foreign envoys on Friday.
They were the German, Vietnamese, Austrian, Chilean, Pakistani and Omani ambassadors to South Korea.
-----------------
11 cases of possible remdesivir side effects reported in S. Korea
SEOUL -- At least 11 cases of possible remdesivir side effects have been reported in South Korea, data showed Friday, amid global controversy surrounding the antiviral drug being used for novel coronavirus treatment.
As of end-September, a total of 11 cases of possible remdesivir adverse effects has been reported after the drug was used to treat COVID-19 patients in South Korea, according to data of Seoul's drug safety ministry released by Rep. Jung Choun-sook of the ruling Democratic Party.
-----------------
S. Korea reiterates priority on citizens' health in handling Fukushima water issue
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign ministry reiterated its "foremost priority" to protect its citizens' health and safety Friday in dealing with Japan's potential discharge of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
The ministry also said the government has been handling the issue under a vice-ministerial inter-agency dialogue platform, amid public safety concerns over Japanese media reports that Tokyo has decided to release it into the sea with an official announcement likely to come as early as this month.
-----------------
Civic group cancels outdoor worship service after ban on rallies
SEOUL -- A conservative civic group said Friday it has canceled plans to hold a 1,000-person outdoor worship service this weekend in response to a police ban on large-scale rallies.
Choi In-sik, secretary general of the August 15 People's Emergency Response Committee, said the Sunday service was canceled because any legal steps to reverse the ban would likely not be processed in time.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) AKMU's Su-hyun says debut solo single shows her unique, natural side
SEOUL -- Lee Su-hyun of the K-pop duo AKMU, which is known for witty lyrics with fresh takes on life, said Friday that she wanted to show her unique and natural self with her upcoming debut solo single.
The 21-year-old is set to release her first solo single "ALIEN" later in the day after years of singing with her elder brother and songwriter Lee Chan-hyuk since they first appeared on a reality audition program in 2012.
-----------------
Over 20 sitting lawmakers indicted on illegal election campaigning charges
SEOUL -- More than 20 sitting lawmakers face trials on charges of violating the public election law while campaigning for the previous parliamentary elections in April.
Prosecutors said Thursday they indicted seven lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and 10 of the main opposition People Power Party and several others on charges of breaching the Public Official Election Act during their campaigns for the April 15 parliamentary elections.
-----------------
