Vice FM seeks Norway's support for S. Korean minister's WTO bid

17:41 October 16, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun on Friday asked Norway to support South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid for the top post at the World Trade Organization (WTO), the foreign ministry said.

He made the request during a meeting with Norwegian Ambassador to Seoul Frode Solberg, as Yoo is in the final round of the selection process for the WTO director-general post. The trade body is expected to announce its new leader early next month.

On bilateral relations, Choi expressed hope for the two countries to advance cooperation into future-oriented fields, such as areas related to the Arctic, health and environmentally-friendly issues.

Choi also asked for Norway's cooperation in multilateral efforts toward the development of COVID-19 vaccines and asked Norway to positively consider joining the Seoul-based International Vaccine Institute (IVI), according to the ministry.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun greets Frode Solberg with a fist bump ahead of their meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul, in this photo provided by the ministry on Oct. 16, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

