(LEAD) Another delivery worker dies on duty amid pandemic

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Another delivery worker died recently while on duty, an advocacy group said Friday, after dealing with a heavy workload due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
A temporary worker in his 20s, affiliated with leading ecommerce operator Coupang, died Monday, according to a committee supporting Coupang workers damaged by the new coronavirus outbreak.
At a distribution center in Chilgok, about 210 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the man worked for eight hours per day, five days per week, like regular workers, and sometimes worked overtime, it said.
The group suspected that the heavy workload might have caused his death as he did not have underlying health issues.
But Coupang said its employees at logistics centers are adhering to the limit of 52 hours of work per week. It rejected the group's claim that the man died from overwork, saying that he worked an average of 43 hours per week.
Earlier this month, a delivery worker associated with CJ Logistics Corp. died while working.
Delivery workers saw their workload shoot up this year as more consumers opt to shop online amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
