Kiwoom Heroes' Lee Jung-hoo sets KBO doubles record
20:39 October 16, 2020
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jung-hoo of the Kiwoom Heroes set a new single-season record for doubles in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Friday.
Lee smoked one down the left field line for his 48th double of the season against the Doosan Bears in the bottom of the sixth inning at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Lee broke a tie with Jared Hoying, a former Hanwha Eagles outfielder who had 47 doubles in 2018.
Lee's two-bagger, off Doosan reliever Kim Kang-ryul, knotted the score at 1-1. It also gave Lee 100 RBIs, the first time he's reached the century mark in his four-year career.
