Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #nuke energy cooperation

S. Korea, U.S. hold high-level videoconference on nuclear energy cooperation

23:08 October 16, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States held high-level nuclear energy talks via video links on Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation in nuclear research and security, and other related issues, the foreign ministry said.

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes chaired the session of the High Level Bilateral Commission (HLBC).

The HLBC is the allies' highest consultative body on strategic nuclear energy cooperation. It was launched in 2016 following the 2015 revision of their nuclear energy cooperation agreement.

"Amid the growing strategic importance of nuclear energy cooperation between South Korea and the U.S., the two countries shared the view that they should continue to deepen and develop cooperation in nuclear reactor exports, atomic research and development, and nuclear security in accordance with the revised nuclear energy pact," the ministry said in a press release.

"To this end, the countries agreed to continue close consultation down the road," it added.

The videoconference was the first HLBC session since Menezes took office in August. It was attended by officials from Seoul's ministries of foreign affairs, trade and science, along with those from the U.S. Departments of State and Energy.

The commission consists of four working groups -- the Spent Fuel Management Working Group, the Assured Fuel Supply Working Group, the Promotion of Nuclear Export and Export Control Cooperation Working Group and the Nuclear Security Working Group.

Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho (C) attends the video-linked session of the High Level Bilateral Commission with U.S. officials at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Oct. 16, 2020, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK