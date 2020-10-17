Go to Contents
09:03 October 17, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Key suspect in Lime financial fraud case claims he lobbied prosecutors, opposition lawmakers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Key figure in Lime financial fraud scandal insists he lobbied prosecutors, opposition lawmakers (Kookmin Daily)
-- Jailed businessman tied to financial fraud scandal claims he lobbied prosecutors, opposition lawmakers (Donga llbo)
-- Opposition lawmakers criticize gov't housing market policy during parliamentary audit (Segye Times)
-- Audit agency to file complaint against former industry minister over early closure of nuclear reactor: sources (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Wearing surgical masks to be permitted on national college exam day (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Another delivery worker dies while on duty amid pandemic (Hankyoreh)
-- Incumbent presidential aide allegedly involved in hedge fund scandal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Banks seek to sell properties to secure liquidity (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SK Telecom partners with Uber in mobility biz spinoff (Korea Economic Daily)
