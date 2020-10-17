Korean-language dailies

-- Key suspect in Lime financial fraud case claims he lobbied prosecutors, opposition lawmakers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Opposition lawmakers criticize gov't housing market policy during parliamentary audit (Segye Times)

-- Audit agency to file complaint against former industry minister over early closure of nuclear reactor: sources (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Wearing surgical masks to be permitted on national college exam day (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Another delivery worker dies while on duty amid pandemic (Hankyoreh)

-- Incumbent presidential aide allegedly involved in hedge fund scandal (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Banks seek to sell properties to secure liquidity (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- SK Telecom partners with Uber in mobility biz spinoff (Korea Economic Daily)

