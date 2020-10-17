Go to Contents
Nation's first urban national arboretum opens in Sejong

15:56 October 17, 2020

SEJONG, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Sejong National Arboretum, the nation's first urban arboretum located in the center of the central administrative city, was opened to the public on Saturday after eight years of project preparation and construction.

The 65-hectare arboretum in Sejong, about 120 kilometers south of Seoul, is South Korea's third national arboretum after ones in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, and Bonghwa, North Gyeongsang Province. The Sejong arboretum, the size of 90 football fields, is also the first national arboretum situated in an urban center.

The Sejong National Arboretum, South Korea's first urban national arboretum, is opened to the public on Oct. 17, 2020. (Yonhap)

It features 1.72 million plants of 2,834 species in 20 various thematic exhibition gardens, where visitors can experience both Korean traditional and modern garden culture.

Opening hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday to Sunday. Admission is free during its test operation set to last until Dec. 31.

Only 5,000 visitors will be admitted at the same time as part of anti-coronavirus quarantine measures. Social distancing, disinfection and other quarantine guidelines will be thoroughly observed throughout the arboretum, its operator said, adding the number of admissions to the four-season exhibition greenhouse will be limited to 300 per hour.

Cosmos flowers are in full bloom around the Sejong National Arboretum's four-season exhibition greenhouse on Oct. 17, 2020. (Yonhap)

