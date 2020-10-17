N.K. leader sends message in response to retired Cuban leader, reaffirms close ties
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a message to retired Cuban leader Raul Castro, thanking him for congratulating the North's ruling party anniversary, state media said Saturday.
Kim's message was sent earlier this week in response to a congratulatory letter he received from the first secretary of Cuba's Central Committee of the Communist Party, on the occasion of the North's 75th state founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
In the message, Kim expressed his "belief that the comradely and fraternal relations of friendship and cooperation between the two parties would steadily develop," according to the KCNA.
Kim also wished the secretary good health.
Raul Castro, the younger brother of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, stepped down as Cuban president in 2018 but is still considered the de facto leader.
North Korea and Cuba have maintained close relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1960, and they have recently stepped up efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.
