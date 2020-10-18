S. Korea's virus cases tipped to reach 34,000 this year: data
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea is expected to swell to some 34,000 by the end of the year, a state-run medical insurance agency said Sunday.
As of Sunday, the country reported a total of 25,199 COVID-19 cases since its first confirmed virus outbreak on Jan. 20, which can translate into some 120 new cases being reported a day until the end of the year.
The National Health Insurance Service said the country is expected to spend a total of 320 billion won (US$279 million) on virus tests and treatment for those confirmed to be infected with the illness.
The agency estimated that the country will conduct virus tests on 3.38 million people.
The figures include those who are covered under the state insurance policy, and South Korea fully or partially covers costs of foreign virus patients who do not have an insurance policy here depending on whether their home country covers treatment costs for South Koreas, based on the principle of reciprocity.
