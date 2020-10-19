Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Choo Mi-ae, Yoon Seok-youl in clash again (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Choo, Yoon confront each other over Lime scandal probe (Kookmin Daily)
-- Choo Mi-ae claims prosecution fails to probe opposition figures, Yoon Seok-youl dismisses as 'slander' (Donga llbo)
-- Choo, Yoon confront each other over Lime scandal probe (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon, Choo in clash again over Lime scandal probe (Segye Times)
-- Yoon dismisses Choo's attack as 'absurd slander' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Imprisoned Kim Bong-hyun's single word sparks war between Choo, Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Choo Mi-ae, Yoon Seok-youl collide head-on over Lime scandal investigation (Hankyoreh)
-- Choo Mi-ae, Yoon Seok-youl in serious conflict again over Lime scandal investigation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- In stay-at-home era, 5G does not work at home (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 59 listed firms, biz leaders suffer damage from Optimus fund scam (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Lime probe not compromised, prosecutor general insists (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Fund fraud scandal spills over to prosecution (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't struggling to curb mass infections at hospitals (Korea Times)
(END)