(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 19)

Experts had warned that homes for jeonse would be scarce if the jeonse period were extended to four years and jeonse price increases were capped at 5 percent. But the government and the ruling party rushed to revise the law. The rights of existing tenants have been strengthened, but it has become much more difficult to find homes for jeonse. According to a big data company that surveyed all of the nation's 1,798 apartment complexes consisting of 1,000 or more household units, 22 percent (390 complexes) have no units for jeonse, and 72 percent (1,299 complexes) have five or fewer.