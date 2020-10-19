Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open higher on bargain hunting

09:31 October 19, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Monday on investors' bargain hunting rush following a drop for four straight days.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 15.37 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,356.9 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks came to a strong start, led by gains in tech and bio firms.

Most large caps traded higher, with top market cap Samsung Electronics adding 1.18 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 1.88 percent.

Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics rose 0.73 percent, and Celltrion climbed 0.97 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver edged up 0.17 percent, but leading chemical maker LG Chem dipped 2.19 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, retreated 1.16 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO jumped 2.97 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,141.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.2 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK