Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases under 100 for 4th day, cluster infections still on rise
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose by double digits for a fourth consecutive day Monday, but sporadic cluster infections at nursing homes continued to hamper the country's efforts to stem further spread of COVID-19.
The country added 76 more COVID-19 cases, including 50 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 25,275, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Pupils take more in-person classes amid eased social distancing rules
SEOUL -- The Ministry of Education's expansion of in-person classes at schools went into effect Monday amid a growing concern over a widening learning gap and a recent drop in new coronavirus cases.
The ministry raised the attendance cap, previously at one-third for elementary and middle schools, and two-thirds at high schools, to two-thirds for all schools on Oct. 11, in line with the government's decision to relax social distancing guidelines nationwide.
-----------------
(LEAD) Tours to inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom to resume early next month
SEOUL -- A tour program to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom will resume early next month after more than a year of suspension caused by the African swine fever, the unification ministry said Monday.
The reopening comes as there have been no recent reports of the animal disease in Paju, the border city to which the village belongs, with the local authorities planning thorough precautions to fend off potential transmissions from other areas.
-----------------
S. Korea's national debt to jump over next 4 years: report
SEOUL -- South Korea's national debt is expected to soar over the next four years, which may have a negative impact on the country's creditworthiness, a report said Monday.
In particular, Seoul's interest-bearing state debt is likely to rocket nearly 78 percent over the period based on the government's 2020-24 fiscal management plan, the report from the Korea Institute of Public Finance (KIPF) said.
-----------------
Jeju woman repents for offering to sell newborn baby on mobile platform: police
JEJU -- A Jeju Island woman, who recently caused a stir in Korean society after offering to sell her newborn baby for 200,000 won (US$175) in a mobile secondhand marketplace, has deeply repented for her wrongdoing, police said Monday.
Jeju's provincial police agency, investigating the unprecedented case, said it has conducted a preliminary questioning of the single woman in her 20s and concluded that she appears to have uploaded the controversial post out of her physical and emotional difficulties after giving birth to the baby following an unwanted pregnancy.
-----------------
Another goal keeps Son Heung-min tied for Premier League scoring lead
SEOUL -- Son Heung-min has found the back of the net again for Tottenham Hotspur to stay tied for the Premier League scoring lead, though his latest effort was overshadowed by the club's dismal second-half effort.
Fresh off an international break, the South Korean star picked up a goal and an assist within the first eight minutes of the Premier League match against West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time). Son helped the Spurs open up a 3-0 lead at halftime, but the club frittered away that advantage and finished with a 3-3 draw.
-----------------
FM Kang vows 'unceasing' public communication with launch of diplomacy center
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha pledged Monday to make "unceasing" communication with citizens, stressing public support is key to ensuring the effectiveness of foreign policy.
Kang made the remarks during a ceremony launching the Korea Diplomacy Center in southern Seoul, which is aimed at bolstering communication with citizens through various educational programs and diplomatic services.
-----------------
Approval rating for ruling party down 3.4 pct points, lead over main opposition narrows
SEOUL -- The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party (DP) slid 3.4 percentage points last week from a week earlier amid growing allegations that some party members were involved in financial scam scandals, a recent public poll showed Monday.
The approval rating for the DP came in at 32.2 percent in the survey conducted on 2,523 voters from Monday-Friday last week by Realmeter, down 3.4 percentage points from a week earlier.
-----------------
Retail giants' sales dip over 2 tln won this year amid pandemic: poll
SEOUL -- Combined sales by South Korea's retail giants are estimated to have declined more than 2 trillion won (US$1.75 billion) on-year in the first nine months of this year on the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, a poll showed Monday.
Industry leader Lotte Shopping and its rivals Shinsegae and Hyundai Department Store are projected to have posted a combined 17.3 trillion won in sales in the January-September period, down 2.2 trillion won from the previous year, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.
-----------------
LG Electronics signs partnership with Italian luxury furniture brand Molteni&C
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it has signed a partnership with Italian luxury furniture maker Molteni&C S.P.A. to better promote its high-end brand LG Signature.
Under the deal, the two sides will collaborate in marketing, promotion and product development related with LG Signature home appliances, Molteni&C residential furniture and Dada kitchen furniture for the next three years.
