GS Engineering & Construction Q3 net profit down 44 pct. to 96.8 bln won
15:37 October 19, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 96.8 billion won (US$84.8 million), down 44 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 210.3 billion won, up 12.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 5 percent to 2.32 trillion won.
The operating profit was 15.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
