Justice minister gives direct orders to prosecution in fund scandal probe
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae gave direct orders to the prosecution on Monday after the two sides clashed over an investigation into a high-profile fund scandal.
In a rare move, Choo directed the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office and Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office not to take orders from Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, and only report the results of the investigation to him.
The investigation centers on allegations that Lime Asset Management Co. covered up massive losses and subsequently suspended fund redemptions worth an estimated 1.6 trillion won (US$1.39 billion).
A slew of politicians and government officials have allegedly also been implicated in the case.
