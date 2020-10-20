(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 20)

On Sunday, Rep. Lee Nak-yon, chairman of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, met with Takeo Kawamura, a lawmaker and close confidant of Suga, to discuss pending issues, including the trilateral summit. It is fortunate they agreed to collaborate with each other to find a solution though they have yet to come up with specific measures toward that end. Lee expressed regret over Suga's sending of offerings to the shrine while Kawamura said he would convey such criticism to Suga.