Jeju gov. warns of lawsuits against Japan's possible release of contaminated water
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The Jeju governor said Tuesday that his government will lodge lawsuits against Japan if it presses ahead with its reported plan to discharge contaminated water from a disabled nuclear power plant in Fukushima.
"The Japanese government should immediately suspend related preparations," Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong said in a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul.
The governor also urged Japan to "transparently" disclose all information regarding contaminated water stored at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and discuss the water's disposal with other nations.
According to media reports in Japan last week, Tokyo has decided to discharge over one million tons of contaminated water from the defunct Fukushima nuclear power plant, damaged in a 2011 earthquake and tsunami, into the ocean.
The plan is expected to be made official during a meeting of related government officials slated for Tuesday next week, according to the reports.
The Jeju governor pledged that his regional government will fight with all possible means including global legal action if the Japanese government proceeds with the water release plan.
"If the government of Japan rejects the call (for suspension), Jeju Province will unite with all parties affected by the contaminated water to react to (any water disposal) with all means available," Won said.
He said some of the means will include lodging civil and criminal suits both in South Korea and Japan and bringing the issue to an international court.
For the suits, the local government will cooperate closely with residents of South Korean and Japanese costal areas who oppose the discharge, he added.
The plan to release irradiated water by Japan is expected to rile neighboring countries such as South Korea and China.
If the Japanese government gives its final nod to the plan this month, the actual water release is supposed to begin around October 2022, given the time needed for preparations such as a filtration process and construction of necessary facilities.
