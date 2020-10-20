Seoul shares trade sharply lower late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares switched to losses late Tuesday morning amid slower-than-expected progress in the new U.S. stimulus talks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.7 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,335.04 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investor sentiment remained risk-averse, over impatience that the clock is ticking for the U.S. stimulus negotiations ahead of the November presidential election despite some meaningful progress made recently.
The U.S. stocks dropped. The S&P 500 dipped to the two-week low of 1.63 percent Monday (New York time), with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.44 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index down 1.65 percent.
In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 1.33 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix, which said it has agreed to buy a memory chip unit from U.S. semiconductor giant Intel Corp., fell 1.85 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem rose 0.65 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI gained 1.21 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, dipped 3.57 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 1.75 percent, and Celltrion sank 4.89 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver lost 1.22 percent, with top steelmaker POSCO down 1.44 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,139.25 won against the dollar, up 2.75 won from the previous session's close.
