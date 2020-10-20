Court upholds revocation of S. Korea's first for-profit hospital's license
JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- A court on the southern island of Jeju on Tuesday upheld the local government's revocation of the business license of what would have been the nation's first for-profit hospital.
The operator of the Greenland International Medical Center, owned by a Chinese real estate developer, filed a lawsuit in May 2019 against the Jeju provincial government's decision to cancel the hospital's license after it missed the deadline for opening.
The Jeju District Court ruled in favor of the government. But the court postponed its verdict on another lawsuit filed by the company, Greenland Jeju Healthcare Town Co., in February 2019 seeking to nullify the government's order that the medical center treat only foreigners.
The medical center received the approval on Dec. 5, 2018, after heated debates over the introduction of investor-owned medical institutions. The license was granted on the condition that the hospital serve only foreign patients.
