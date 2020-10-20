Cheil Worldwide Inc Q3 net profit up 18.7 pct. to 42.2 bln won
15:34 October 20, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 42.2 billion won (US$37.1 million), up 18.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 12.9 percent on-year to 59.4 billion won. Sales decreased 18.5 percent to 686.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 4.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)