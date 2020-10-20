Go to Contents
KDB raises US$1 bln via overseas bond sale

16:08 October 20, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said Tuesday it has raised US$1 billion by selling bonds overseas.

The $500 million worth of bonds with a 3-year maturity were sold at 0.585 percent, while the other bonds worth $500 million with maturities of five years and six months were priced at 0.852 percent.

In particular, the 3-year maturity bonds will be used to help local firms cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the KDB said.

