Courier dead in apparent suicide over financial difficulties
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- A delivery man took his own life in Busan early Tuesday, a lawmaker said, as apparent deaths from overwork and poor working conditions among couriers have surfaced as a social issue.
During a parliamentary audit of affiliated agencies of the Ministry of Labor, Rep. Yang Yi Won-young from the ruling Democratic Party said the man in his 40s, working for Logen Logistics Co., died of suicide early in the morning in the southern port city.
She said the man, whose identity was withheld, was struggling financially as he had paid a hefty premium to work as a courier and was paying a debt of around 1.2 million won (US$1,052) a month. He earned less than 2 million won per month, she said.
He is said to have left a suicide note, in which he complained about mistreatment from his company.
"The demand for parcel delivery will continue to increase as people prefer contactless shopping. The Environment and Labor Committee should make an effort to prevent deaths of delivery men," she said.
Not including the latest case, 10 courier company workers have died so far this year, mostly in cases believed to be related to overwork, according to an advocacy group, as the new coronavirus outbreak triggered a surge in online shopping and parcel volumes.
On Monday, the government said it will inspect major package delivery companies to check whether they abide by safety measures, including the prevention of overwork.
"We will conduct emergency inspections of 40 major sub-terminals and 400 branches of CJ Logistics, Hanjin Express and others regarding safety and health measures aimed at preventing health problems, such as overwork, from Oct. 21 to Nov. 13," Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap said during a government meeting on employment and labor issues.
The ministry plans to interview some 6,000 delivery workers contracted with those offices.
"The government will take appropriate legal actions if violations are confirmed," he added.
