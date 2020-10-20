Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yonhap News Summary

Yonhap News Summary

17:10 October 20, 2020

The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.

-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae calls justice minister's order in fund scandal probe 'unavoidable'

SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday it was "unavoidable" for Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae to order the nation's top prosecutor to recuse himself from an ongoing investigation into a hedge fund scandal because the probe needs to be swift and fair.

The statement is seen as an expression of support for Choo amid tensions between the minister and Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl over the scandal that has allegedly implicated politicians of both the ruling and opposition parties.

-----------------
(LEAD) Wolsong-1 reactor's economic viability unreasonably undervalued: watchdog

SEOUL -- The economic viability of South Korea's second-oldest nuclear reactor was unreasonably undervalued in determining the facility's early closure, state auditors said Tuesday.

In its audit report on the early closure of the Wolsong-1, the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) concluded that a June 2018 projection report from a third-party accounting firm commissioned by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) included sales figures that were deflated.

-----------------
(LEAD) Court upholds revocation of S. Korea's first for-profit hospital's license

JEJU -- A court on the southern island of Jeju on Tuesday upheld the local government's revocation of the business license of what would have been the nation's first for-profit hospital.

The operator of the Greenland International Medical Center, owned by a Chinese real estate developer, filed a lawsuit in May 2019 against the provincial government's decision to cancel the approval after the hospital missed the deadline for opening.

-----------------
(LEAD) Septuagenarian found dead one day after getting flu vaccine shot

SEOUL -- A septuagenarian was found dead inside her home in the southwestern province of North Jeolla on Tuesday after getting a flu vaccine shot at a neighborhood clinic the previous day, provincial officials said.

The 78-year-old resident of Gochang, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, was discovered dead at her rural home by one of her neighbors around 7:35 a.m.

-----------------
KDB raises US$1 bln via overseas bond sale

SEOUL -- The state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said Tuesday it has raised US$1 billion by selling bonds overseas.

The $500 million worth of bonds with a 3-year maturity were sold at 0.585 percent, while the other bonds worth $500 million with maturities of five years and six months were priced at 0.852 percent.

-----------------
(LEAD) N.K. fast narrowing missile technology with S. Korea: defense development agency chief

SEOUL -- North Korea is developing its missile capabilities at a pace much faster than expected, significantly narrowing the gap in weapons technology with South Korea, the chief of a state-run defense development agency said Tuesday.

Nam Sae-kyu, head of the Agency for Defense Development, made the remark during a parliamentary audit session, providing an analysis on the weapons the North unveiled in a recent military parade.

-----------------
S. Korean defense chief, U.S. commander vow strong cooperation for N.K. denuclearization

SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook and Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, discussed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula Tuesday and vowed a stronger combined readiness posture to support diplomacy to denuclearize North Korea, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The U.S. commander arrived here Monday for a two-day visit as part of his trip to Asia.

-----------------
Hyundai Motor's brand value ranks 5th worldwide

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday its brand value was ranked fifth among global automakers on its efforts to evolve into a future mobility solutions provider.

Hyundai Motor's brand value rose 1 percent to US$14.3 billion in 2020 from $14.1 billion a year earlier, the company said, citing global brand consulting firm Interbrand's top 100 brand rankings for this year.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK