Hyundai launches facelifted Genesis G70 in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, on Tuesday launched the upgraded G70 sedan under its independent Genesis brand in the domestic market to boost sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The facelifted G70 comes with a 2.0-liter gasoline turbocharged engine, a 2.2 diesel engine or a 3.3 gasoline turbocharged engine, the company said in a statement.
The upgraded version of the first-generation G70 underwent major design changes and features a wide and deep crest grille, quad headlamps and larger front air intakes, it said.
The three versions basically come with 10 airbags and a set of advanced safety features.
They include the multi-collision brake system that automatically stops a car when the driver loses control in a collision accident and the preactive safety seat system that puts the passenger seat back to a right position to protect a person next to the driver in case of a frontal collision or sudden braking.
The latest G70 model sells at the starting price of 40 million won (US$35,000), with prices going up to 46 million won depending on the type of engine and options.
(END)