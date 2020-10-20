Samsung heir to study possible investments in Vietnam
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Group, South Korea's top conglomerate, said the group's heir met with the leader of Vietnam on Tuesday and discussed investments in the southeast Asian country.
Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung, said he will visit Samsung's Ho Chi Minh subsidiary and see if there is the necessity to make further investments in the local operations, during the meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the company said.
The Vietnamese prime minister expressed his hopes that Samsung will make an investment in a semiconductor plant in Vietnam and will establish the most friendly business environment for the investment.
Samsung operates plants that produce TVs and home appliances in the Southeast Asian country.
Lee and Phuc had two meetings in October 2018 and November last year when the prime minister called on Samsung to make an investment in a chip plant there.
