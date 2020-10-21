Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Unsubstantial audit on Wolsong-1 reactor, gov't to retain nuclear phase-out policy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Wolsong-1 audit half complete after dragging on for one year (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trade ministry trashed 444 Wolsong documents to hide evidence after audit launched: BAI (Donga llbo)
-- Wolsong-1 audit tilted to economic evaluation, lacks judgment on overall validity of decommissioning (Seoul Shinmun)
-- BAI withholds judgment on Wolsong-1 reactor decommissioning, finds its economic viability undervalued (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea reports third death after elderly man received flu shot (Chosun Ilbo)
-- A word from president that made ex-Minister Paik Un-gyu break law on nuclear reactor (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Wolsong-1 audit result leaves only political strife (Hankyoreh)
-- BAI fails to 'put a period' on Wolsong controversy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SK hynix to acquire Intel's NAND business for 10 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Wolsong-1 reactor's economic viability undervalued: state auditor (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- SK hynix to buy Intel's NAND business for US$9 bln (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Intel deal to make SK hynix world's No. 2 NAND provider (Korea Herald)
-- Korea struggles to stop release of Fukushima radioactive water (Korea Times)
(END)