2002 -- A South Korean court decides to extradite a 25-year-old man, who was charged in America with multiple counts of armed robbery, to the United States, the first such case of a Korean citizen being sent back to the U.S. since the extradition treaty between the two countries took effect in December 1999. Meanwhile, a U.S. magistrate in West Virginia also granted the extradition of Kenzi Noris Elizabeth Snider, 21, to South Korea, to stand trial for murdering her friend in Seoul. She was the first foreigner ever to be extradited to Korea.

