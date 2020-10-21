(LEAD) Exports fall 5.8 pct in first 20 days of October
SEJONG, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 5.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of October amid the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, customs data showed Wednesday.
The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$25.2 billion in the Oct. 1-20 period, compared with $26.7 billion a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Per-day exports, however, rose 5.9 percent on-year in the Oct. 1-20 period, the Korea Customs Service said.
This month, fewer working days from the Chuseok holiday have weighed on exports.
The coronavirus pandemic also has continued to disrupt trade and halt production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.
Imports also declined 2.8 percent on-year to $25.7 billion in the 20-day period, according to the data.
