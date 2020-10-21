Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 October 21, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/13 Sunny 20
Incheon 18/13 Cloudy 20
Suwon 18/11 Sunny 20
Cheongju 18/11 Sunny 20
Daejeon 18/09 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 16/08 Sunny 20
Gangneung 20/11 Sunny 20
Jeonju 19/11 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 18/12 Sunny 70
Jeju 22/16 Sunny 70
Daegu 19/10 Sunny 70
Busan 21/15 Sunny 60
(END)