U.N. grants sanctions exemptions to aid programs in N.K.
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. Security Council panel has approved sanctions exemptions to an aid agency allowing humanitarian assistance to North Korea, its website showed Wednesday.
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) received the sanctions waiver on medical equipment necessary to help with measures against COVID-19, including surgical masks, protective clothing and face shields.
The aid agency was also granted exemption on supplementary food to tackle the chronic malnutrition issue, as well as supplies necessary for its tuberculosis and multidrug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) program in North Hamgyong Province.
The exemptions will be in place until Oct. 14 next year, the sanctions committee of the U.N. said, explaining that the time frame for the exemption was extended "on an exceptional basis."
The delivery of supplies into North Korea is expected to be trickier this year as the communist state has tightened its borders to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
