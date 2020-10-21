Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Jeju Air-China route

Jeju Air resumes flights to China's Harbin

09:50 October 21, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, on Wednesday resumed flights to the Chinese city of Harbin to meet travel demand from businessmen and students.

Jeju Air will offer one flight a week on the Incheon-Harbin route from Wednesday after suspending the route for more than seven months amid the new coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement.

The budget carrier has suspended most of its 76 international routes since March as countries strengthened entry restrictions to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four international routes from Incheon to Weihai, Osaka, Manila and Harbin and eight domestic routes are available as of Wednesday, a company spokesman said.

Jeju Air, which operates 44 B737-800 passenger jets, shifted to a net loss of 202 billion won (US$178 million) in the January-June period from a net profit of 12.6 billion won a year earlier.

Jeju Air resumes flights to China's Harbin - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK